Head coach Kirby Smart has developed a reputation at SEC Media Day; while other coaches try to filibuster and work around questions, Smart spends his time making thinly veiled recruiting pitches.

Last year he managed to work in that he maintains contact with the famed Atlanta rapper Quavo. While that may seem minuscule, it is an actual recruiting tactic; Smart had Quavo facetime corner recruit Javien Toviano over the summer.

Today he took a more blanket approach, appealing to the masses. Smart discussed NIL and flexed his muscles a little, explaining that Georgia rostered several of the top earners in college sports this past fall.

"We arguably had the highest-paid defensive lineman, the highest-paid tight end, and probably the highest-paid cornerback in the NIL market. I would rival anyone in the country with 95 NIL deals coming off a national championship."

Georgia players have capitalized off the national championship, doing multiple brand deals over the offseason. Fans didn't know how much their Bulldogs pull in, as Smart generally keeps these things close to the vest.

However, every once in a while, you have to remind recruits where the money is. Alabama head coach Nick Saban boasted last season that quarterback Bryce Young was making close to one million dollars, underscoring that all coaches are looking for ways to remind young players of NIL opportunities. Saban doubled down Tuesday saying Alabama was one of the "Haves, not one of the have-nots" when it comes to funds for NIL.

While Alabama and Georgia don't have the financial resources and alumni that schools like Texas and USC may have, they offer an elevated platform based on championship success and national awareness through winning. That is a different but lucrative revenue stream, but reminding recruits of that is critical.

Monday, July 18th

12:35 PM (LSU): Brian Kelly with Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2:30 PM (Ole Miss): Lane Kiffin with Jonathan Mingo, Cedric Johnson, Nick Broeker

3:55 PM (Missouri): Eli Drinkwitz with Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel, Isaiah McGuire

Tuesday, July 19th

9:05 AM (Alabama): Nick Saban with Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Bryce Young

10:30 AM (Vanderbilt): Clark Lea with Ben Bresnahan, Anfernee Orji, Mike Wright

1:00 PM (Mississippi State): Mike Leach with Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson, Austin Williams

2:25 PM (South Carolina): Shane Beamer with Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner, Zacch Pickens

Wednesday, July 20th

9:05 AM (Arkansas): Sam Pittman with Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Poole

10:30 AM (Georgia): Kirby Smart with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick Van Pran

1:00 PM (Florida): Billy Napier with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller

2:25 PM (Kentucky): Mark Stoops with Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey, DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21st

9:05 AM (Auburn): Bryan Harsin with Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker

10:30 AM (Tennessee): Josh Heupel with Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers

12:30 PM (Texas A&M): Jimbo Fisher with Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.