Smart: "Patience Gives You The Ability To Recover From Anything"

Head coach Kirby Smart had some revealing things to say in his postgame interview following a big win against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia moved to 5-0 on the season with the win over Arkansas and now have two victories over top-ten opponents. The Bulldogs are the talk of college football, and their head coach is more confident than ever.

He was asked what Georgia needs to dominate opponents, and he replied:

"Patience. Remember we talked about patience? Patience gives you the ability to recover from anything. This is a good football team we just beat; Sam has done a really good job, but so do we."

The Bulldog defense pitched a shoutout for the second straight week and has now allowed just 23 points through five weeks of action. Arkansas only threatened to score one time when kicker Cam Little missed a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Many pundits are calling this Georgia defense the best in college football. Smart talked about how this defense continues to stack games on top of each other.

"The defensive staff does a great job. These kids take so much pride in their performance, and it helps them do that when the running game shortens the game a little bit."

He went out of his way to praise the fans in attendance. Early on, it was apparent that the crowd had a hand in the game, and the Razorbacks were not ready for the atmosphere in Athens.

"I'm so proud of the University of Georgia. Our fans today, Holly. They were elite because, at 12:00, they affected the game, and that's special."

