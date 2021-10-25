Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels, Talks QB Decision for the Week

    • October 25, 2021
    Kirby Smart Updates Plans for Quarterback

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart updated the status of his quarterback position heading into the matchup with the Florida Gators.
    Quarterback Stetson Bennett has started the last three football games for Georgia, all against ranked opponents, all convincing wins with effective and turnover-free football from the offense under Bennett's control. All while preseason Heisman hopeful and starter JT Daniels has been rehabbing a lat muscle strain that has kept him out of the last three contests.

    Now, heading into the matchup with the Florida Gators, Daniels is looking to work his way back into the lineup. Head coach Kirby Smart update JT Daniels's status and went through the process that they will go forward with prior to Saturday. 

    Everything is going to be based on practice, nothing has been decided whatsoever. He (Daniels) did practice Wednesday and Thursday and nothing bothered him. we will continue down the same path of seeing if he can throw without pain and everything will be based on how practice goes. It's about performance on the field. It's just like our wide receivers and skill guys, it all depends on where JT is and where Stetson is, and who gives us the best chance to win. 

    He added, "We feel like we have three or four quarterbacks that can play."

