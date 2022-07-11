In case you were wondering which NIL Collective Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is in favor of, well, he just provided a quote that answers that question.

Since taking the head coaching job at the University of Georgia, Kirby Smart hasn't gone out of his way to provide bulletin board material. In fact, some would say he's done the exact opposite.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect for *Insert Team Name Here.*"

You've heard the coach speak, it's by design. He tells you what he wants you to know and nothing more. Not unlike his former boss and mentor, Nick Saban.

So, when Kirby Smart provides the following quote about Matt Hibbs, the CEO of the Classic City Collective — Georgia's leading NIL collective with a mission to enrich, enhance and empower student-athletes to better their lives, communities and futures through innovative solutions that create value for Dawg Nation and student-athletes. — it's quite the indicator of his endorsement.

"Matt Hibbs (CEO, Classic City Collective) proved during his time in our program how valuable he can be to our student-athletes and Georgia Athletics. His background and experience within and around collegiate athletics makes him a uniquely positioned leader in NIL."

Per the Classic City Collective website:

Classic City Collective aims to be the nation’s foremost supporter-funded NIL facilitation platform to position Georgia Athletics and athletes from all 21 sports for sustained success. The Collective was created to provide opportunities for all of Dawg Nation to contribute and engage with the athletes they passionately support through a variety of NIL activities, including social media endorsements, in-kind promotional deals, appearances, meet and greets, autographs, and digital content.

You can visit the Classic City Collective HERE: https://classiccitycollective.com/

