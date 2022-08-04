Georgia Football head coach, Kirby Smart took the podium on Thursday to speak with the media.

WATCH: Kirby Smart's First Press Conference

The University of Georgia is exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 college football season, and with that comes the start of fall camp.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Thursday to preview the season and provided several updates on injury reports.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed.

Entering the first game a year ago against the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers, Georgia's injury list had half a dozen starters on it. So, Georgia's faithful are hopping for a much safer camp this fall.

