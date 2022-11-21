Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Provides Another Update on AD Mitchell

Kirby Smart provided yet another update on Monday when he addressed the media on star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

It's been 9 weeks of injury report updates at this point for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Head coach Kirby Smart said a week ago that the answer would remain the same, "We are hopeful to get him back." 

Hopeful they remain as the regular season comes to a close on Saturday afternoon against in-state rival, Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart provided yet another update on Monday when he addressed the media

On Adonai Mitchell:

"AD was similar last week to the way that he was in previous weeks. He was able to reach some speeds and do some running but he wasn't able to practice with the team. And that's the goal each week. To get him out there 11on11 and do some reps." 

Adonai Mitchell Timeline: 

  • Mitchell was injured during the Samford Contest on the first pass of the game. 
  • Mitchell then dressed but did not play in South Carolina, Kent State, or Missouri Games. 
  • Mitchell dressed and played briefly against Auburn. 
  • Mitchell has not dressed since the Auburn contest back on October 8th. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 11/21

  • Javon Bullard, DB (IN) - Bullard traveled and played against Kentucky
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (Limited) - Ratledge traveled but did not play against Kentucky
  • Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
  • Amarius Mims, OL (IN) - Mims returned to action in full against Kentucky.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last two weeks.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (OUT) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, or Kentucky.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

46224FE5-F269-45D1-BC51-61E59C7FC857
News

Georgia Basketball vs St. Joseph's Preview

By Christian Kirby II
138C1F40-DC28-4283-917E-D9AC75457F85
News

Opinion: "Clean Old Fashioned Hate" Just Might Be Dead

By Christian Kirby II
Kirby georgia tech
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
3M6A9929
News

Injury Report: Bulldogs Look to Be Relatively Healthy as Regular Season Ends

By Brooks Austin
20220811_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRESS_0063-X4
News

Take a Breath: Kentucky Performance Nothing to Worry About for UGA Offense

By Christian Goeckel
510820E8-7184-42E9-9D3B-2357E9DBF0FF
Recruiting

Georgia Getting Last Minute OV from Five Star Athlete

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19469370
News

SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
3M6A9240
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game

By Brooks Austin