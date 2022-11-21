Kirby Smart Provides Another Update on AD Mitchell

It's been 9 weeks of injury report updates at this point for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Head coach Kirby Smart said a week ago that the answer would remain the same, "We are hopeful to get him back."

Hopeful they remain as the regular season comes to a close on Saturday afternoon against in-state rival, Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart provided yet another update on Monday when he addressed the media

On Adonai Mitchell:

"AD was similar last week to the way that he was in previous weeks. He was able to reach some speeds and do some running but he wasn't able to practice with the team. And that's the goal each week. To get him out there 11on11 and do some reps."

Adonai Mitchell Timeline:

Mitchell was injured during the Samford Contest on the first pass of the game.

Mitchell then dressed but did not play in South Carolina, Kent State, or Missouri Games.

Mitchell dressed and played briefly against Auburn.

Mitchell has not dressed since the Auburn contest back on October 8th.

Javon Bullard, DB (IN) - Bullard traveled and played against Kentucky

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (Limited) - Ratledge traveled but did not play against Kentucky

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (IN) - Mims returned to action in full against Kentucky.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last two weeks.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (OUT) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, or Kentucky.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

