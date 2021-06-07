Kirby Smart's Roster Management Becoming Major Strength

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has experienced some growing pains at Georgia but has recently displayed his willingness to learn from those mistakes

If there is one thing that Kirby Smart has caught the most heat from during his previous five seasons as the head coach at Georgia — apart from not being able to get over the Alabama hurdle — it is his management of the roster. After snagging Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick from the portal though, it shows that Smart is starting to grow as a head coach.

There are numerous examples where certain position groups during previous seasons showed to be very thin and would ultimately become a major weakness of the team during Kirby's time at Georgia.

In 2019, there was an obvious issue at the wide receiver position. The entire passing offense rested on the shoulders of graduate transfer, Lawrence Cager, and at the time true freshman, George Pickens, and it quickly became exposed while Cager was dealing with a shoulder injury and the Georgia passing seemed to become non-existent.

During that same season, Georgia was also holding their breath every time quarterback, Jake Fromm, took a hit as the guys behind Fromm on the depth chart were former walk-on Stetson Bennett and walk-on Nathan Priestley. Not exactly the most ideal quarterback room for an SEC football team.

There are always going to be struggles during every coach's first head gig, but the determining factor for how successful a head coach will be is how quickly they learn from their mistakes. For Kirby Smart, it didn't take very long.

After going through a full season with multiple position groups dealing with issues on the depth chart, Kirby Smart and his staff immediately got to work on the recruiting trail. As a result of losing Jake Fromm to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs would reel in graduate transfer, Jamie Newman, from Wake Forrest. Coach Smart didn't stop there though. Just a few months later, former USC quarterback JT Daniels would announce that he would be transferring to Georgia as well.

Though Newman would never play a single down for Georgia after withdrawing from the 2020 season due to the ongoing pandemic at the time and Daniels not playing until the 7th game of the season, Kirby began displaying his willingness to change as a head coach.

It would have been very easy for Coach Smart to bring in Newman and call it quits and roll with the graduate transfer, but because of Smart's determination on the trail, Georgia is now heading into the 2021 season with a veteran college quarterback versus starting an inexperienced redshirt freshman, Carson Beck, or true freshman, Brock Vandergriff.

However, the growth didn't stop in 2020. Going into the current offseason there was a glaring weakness at defensive back for Georgia after losing five secondary players to the draft and one to the transfer portal. So what did Kirby do? He dipped into the portal and snagged former West Virginia All-American defensive back Tykee Smith, former Alabama defensive back, Brandon Turnage, and former five-star, Derion Kendrick, from Clemson via the transfer portal.

Georgia would hit another hiccup on the road this season after junior wide receiver, George Pickens, suffered a torn ACL during spring practice leaving Georgia without their star receiver for an extended period of time. Kirby refused to let that become an issue by grabbing the Georgia native and star tight end, Arik Gilbert, from LSU.

If there is anything that Kirby Smart has shown over the past year, it's that he is learning from his past mistakes and is addressing any roster issues that he sees in the offseason ahead of time instead of allowing them to become weaknesses for the team later on down the road when it is too late to fix. Kirby Smart has done a tremendous job at developing his players but the development of himself should not be overlooked either.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI