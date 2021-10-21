Kirby Smart Provides Update on QB Situation

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke with ESPN's Chris Low about Georgia's quarterback situation as Georgia is working through the bye week. In addition, Smart would shed light on the health of starting quarterback JT Daniels.

I thought that [Wednesday] was the first time since Vanderbilt that I could have said, 'Man he looks like he could play."

That was one of several big statements from Smart when discussing quarterbacks. What Smart was referring to was how Daniels looked in practice Wednesday. "JT practiced (Wednesday) and did everything," Smart told ESPN's Low, but he also mentioned that while Daniels looked good, he reiterated that the former USC transfer looked "rusty."

"Now, he's rusty, and (Thursday) will probably be the telltale practice because it will be the first time he's gone back-to-back throwing after he threw a lot Wednesday."

Daniels hasn't seen in-game action since the 62-0 win over Vanderbilt. Daniels was the starting quarterback for Georgia on the road against the Commodores and led Georgia to a quick 35-0 lead in the first quarter. Daniels would be pulled from the game with the early first-half lead, and that would be the last time he's played so far this season.

In his absence due to a lat injury, redshirt senior Stetson Bennett is picking up where Daniels left off. Georgia is fresh off three straight victories over ranked opponents in the last three weeks, all of which came with Bennett at the helm.

The strong performances from Bennett now puts Georgia in a stage of competition at quarterback. Two quarterbacks that Smart has confidence in and trusts. But like Florida's coach Dan Mullen, Smart is unlikely to name a starter at QB before next Saturday's matchup, Smart didn't say who'd he start at quarterback. Smart said, "I'm not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,"

"There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that's Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That's JT. But the first thing with JT is that he's got to be healthy."

It seems from the quote above that the whole situation at quarterback revolves around the health of Daniels and which skillset best fits the defense being faced. Bennett has the "hot hand" as of late giving him the best chance to walk out as Georgia's quarterback next Saturday, but there is the fact that Daniels never lost his job.

