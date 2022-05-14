In the eyes of Kirby Smart, Georgia will not drop out of championship contention.

Whenever a championship is won, whether it be a conference championship or a national championship, the focus always suddenly turns to whether or not that specific team can repeat that same success. But for Kirby Smart and Georgia, he doesn't want to talk about "defending" the championship; instead, he wants his program focused on winning it all, again. He states that each year is a new one compared to the one before.

"You don’t defend a title. You guys [the media] want it to be that way, but that’s not what we do." - Kirby Smart

In an interview with SEC Network host Paul Finebaum Friday, Smart talked about several topics, from NIL to the transfer portal, and even touched on trying to win more national championships.

Coming off a year where the Bulldogs had 15 players selected in the NFL Draft, there is a question of if Georgia will be able to manage the loss of talent. A rival fan would tell you that Georgia looks set to fall off in 2022, using the 2020 LSU season as an example.

"We're a program that is built to sustain. We weren't built on one-hit wonders." - Kirby Smart

Georgia's recruiting over the first six years of Smart's tenure seems to back up his point of Georgia not being done contending for championships. Smart also added, "We weren’t built on one guy, one player. Our program is not going to be ‘make or break’ by one player,”

ESPN's Football Power Index ranked Georgia third in the country behind Alabama and Ohio State. ESPN gives the Bulldogs a 73.5% chance of making the playoffs, 89.9% chance of winning the division, 46.3% chance of winning the SEC, and holds a 42.9 chance of making it back to the national championship game.

