Injury Update: Chris Smith’s Injury Status Updated

Georgia starting safety Chris Smith was cleared for the game last week against Kentucky but did not see action, according to Smart.

"Chris (Smith) was cleared last game. He practiced all week and didn't get into any Dime situations. He'll be practicing all week."

Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday as Georgia continues to practice during its bye week. The Bulldogs will have a week off without a game this weekend before heading down to Jacksonville in a week from Saturday to take on arch-rival Florida.

Senior safety Christopher Smith missed last weekend's win over Kentucky due to a shoulder injury that the senior suffered in the first quarter of Georgia's win over Auburn.

Smith's rise to the top of Georgia's depth chart came after the motorcycle accident to Richard LeCounte last season following Georgia's win against Kentucky. Smith assumed the starting role alongside Lewis Cine as Georgia's safety pairing for the final five games of the 2020 season.

With Smith not seeing action for the first time this season against Kentucky, former walk-on Dan Jackson got his first career start and finished as one of Georgia's top tacklers against Kentucky after leading Georgia in tacklers in relief of Smith versus Auburn.

Barring any setbacks during practice the next two weeks it is likely that the senior safety will see action against Florida.

