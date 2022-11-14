Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.

Georgia's defense is once again one of the premier units in the sport, giving up just 9 touchdowns through 10 games. But as the season has worn on, the Bulldogs have seen some of their key contributors sidelined.

Nolan Smith, a team leader and projected first round pick, was lost for the year against Florida. Georgia also saw safety Dan Jackson go down for year.

Against Mississippi State, defensive back Javon Bullard, who was coming off of a huge performance against Tennessee, went down with a lower body injury. He returned briefly but was replaced by Tykee Smith.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart updated Bullard's status among others at his weekly press conference on Monday.

On Adonai Mitchell:

"He felt like he may have tweaked it some... It's a pain in the butt injury. It's been frustrating for him." said Smart.

"He was not where he could come out of breaks and the stuff it takes to play receiver... It'll be day by day."

On Javon Bullard:

"Bullard has a lower leg contusion, like below the knee. Think he's going to be fine. He was limited a little yesterday." said Smart.

"Think he's going to be able to play."

Javon Bullard, DB (Limited) - Bullard exited the matchup against Mississippi State with a supposed knee injury per Kirby Smart.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee. Made the trip to Mississippi State.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, or Mississippi State.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart. Saw limited action against Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

