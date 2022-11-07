Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Status Ahead of Mississippi State.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media Monday in his weekly press conference. AP No. 1 Georgia will head to Starkville this Saturday to take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) at 7:00 pm on ESPN.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a weekend that saw them take down No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 in front of a raucous Sanford Stadium. An already banged up Georgia defense picked up some more injuries throughout the afternoon, but still managed to handle Tennessee’s offense.

Georgia was without starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who will miss the remainder of the year with a torn pectoral. Wide receiver Arian Smith continued to emerge from his ankle injury, hauling in a huge 52-yard reception in the first half against Tennessee. Adonai Mitchell, however, continues to be sidelined by an ankle injury. Defensively, Georgia saw linebackers Robert Beal and Jamon Dumas-Johnson both go down with injuries in the second half. Dumas-Johnson was able to return to the game, but Beal was held out.

Smart updated his team’s injury status on Monday:

On Robert Beal:

“Robert had a stinger. Feels good. Hopefully we’ll see. Feel good about him being able to play.”

Smart was asked about the statuses of Xavier Truss (toe), Adonai Mitchell (ankle), and Amarius Mims (knee):

"We’re hopeful to get each one of them back this week."

UGA Injury Report as of 11/7

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

