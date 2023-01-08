Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to National Championship vs TCU

The University of Georgia football program is on the precipice of College Football history this weekend in Los Angeles. Attempting to repeat as national champs for the first time in the sport in over a decade, Kirby Smart and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to become the first and only team to repeat as champions in the college football playoff era.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media for the last time on Sunday in their final joint press conference.

Smart was asked for one final injury update ahead of the national title matchup.

Darnell Washington, TE (Ankle) Questionable - "We are hopeful we can get Darnell ready to play. He's rehabbed really hard, and I know he wants to play. This is the first time he's been back on the west coast and able to play. So I know it's an important one to him.

Ladd McConkey, WR (Knee) Limited - McConkey has been battling a left knee injury for most of the latter part of the season.

Warren McClendon, OT (Knee) Questionable - Warren McClendon suffered a knee sprain against LSU in the SEC Championship game and didn't play against Ohio State.

Chaz Chambliss, OLB (Knee) Limited - Chambliss left the game against Ohio State and was seen in a brace after the game on his left knee.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last four weeks.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the

Drew Bob, OL (Shoulder) OUT - Bobo underwent surgery earlier in the season.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN