BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay has entered his name into the transfer portal just 11 games into the 2022 season. The news comes after the Bulldogs defeated the Chattanooga Mocs earlier this afternoon by a score of 72-65.

Lindsay, a 4-star recruit was once upon a time committed to playing basketball at UNLV. However in April of this year, the Denton, Texas native flipped his commitment to Georgia. He was the lone high-school player from Mike White's first recruiting class with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In his brief time at Georgia, Lindsay led the team in rebounds a game with 5.2 and averaged over 6 points a game as well. He showed flashes of his elite potential in earlier season games and even earned his first career double-double against Miami (Ohio). Unfortunately, his playing time in recent games decreased noticeably and was announced to not be with the team for today's game against Chattanooga.

Head coach Mike White acknowledged Lindsay's absence from today's win in his post game presser. "You may have noticed KyeRon Lindsay was not with us today. He's not with our team currently." Mike said. "That's all I can say about it."

With Lindsay's departure, the Bulldogs will turn to forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Jailyn Ingram for the remainder of the season. The team is now down to just 11 scholarship players.

