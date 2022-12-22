Skip to main content

BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Bulldogs Forward KyeRon Lindsay has entered his name into the transfer portal after playing just 11 games with the team.

Georgia Freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay has entered his name into the transfer portal just 11 games into the 2022 season. The news comes after the Bulldogs defeated the Chattanooga Mocs earlier this afternoon by a score of 72-65. 

Lindsay, a 4-star recruit was once upon a time committed to playing basketball at UNLV. However in April of this year, the Denton, Texas native flipped his commitment to Georgia. He was the lone high-school player from Mike White's first recruiting class with the Georgia Bulldogs. 

In his brief time at Georgia, Lindsay led the team in rebounds a game with 5.2 and averaged over 6 points a game as well. He showed flashes of his elite potential in earlier season games and even earned his first career double-double against Miami (Ohio). Unfortunately, his playing time in recent games decreased noticeably and was announced to not be with the team for today's game against Chattanooga.

Head coach Mike White acknowledged Lindsay's absence from today's win in his post game presser. "You may have noticed KyeRon Lindsay was not with us today. He's not with our team currently." Mike said. "That's all I can say about it." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Lindsay's departure, the Bulldogs will turn to forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Jailyn Ingram for the remainder of the season. The team is now down to just 11 scholarship players. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 4.56.48 PM
News

Georgia Pulls Away Against Chattanooga 72-65

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_18949015
News

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin
9DF16AFC-A60F-42C9-922A-D5AA308B3837
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Adds Another Elite EDGE Rusher

By Connor Jackson
Untitled Project
Football

Watch: Giant Panda Picks Winner of Georgia - Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19470993
News

Travis Hunter Hints Toward Commitment

By Brooks Austin
Fc9n2NUXEAAut2m
News

Kyron Jones Completes the Flip, Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
FUgqsMSWUAEwTiE
News

Gabriel Harris Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.13.38 PM
News

Samuel M'Pemba Signs with Georgia

By Christian Kirby II