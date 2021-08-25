BREAKING: No. 1 Player in 2023 Announces Top 12

Edge rusher Lebbeus Overton narrowed his recruitment down to twelve schools on Wednesday. The elite 2023 lineman is the top prize in his class and will be a vital battle for Georgia.

Overton is down to Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky, Florida, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and North Carolina He attends Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, meaning Georgia has plenty of time to get him on campus this fall.

He camped at Georgia over the summer and came away impressed with what he saw. The admiration was mutual, as the Bulldog staff came away enthralled with what he could be at the next level.

Overton's recruitment is only starting, but he has almost every school in the country singing his praises at the moment. His long-term upside is an All-American and future first-round draft pick.

He is currently listed at 6-5 and 265 lbs. Overton is an athlete who plays both defensive end and tight end for his high school. In fact, his high school head coach Adam Clark has been quoted saying that if Overton focused on playing tight end, he could be one of the best tight end prospects in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs have certain criteria when evaluating defensive linemen, and Overton checks many of those boxes. His size and athleticism allow him to play in multiple fronts. He never stops moving and is scary good at the point of attack.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott appears to be the lead recruiter for Overton. The Bulldogs are trying to revamp the interior of the defensive line in the 2022 class, and Overton would provide them a scary presence off the edge.

