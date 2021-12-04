Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Lee Corso Makes Head Gear Pick for SEC Championship

    Famous college football personality and former head coach Lee Corso has made his legendary headgear pick for the SEC Championship.
    College Football isn't College Football without College Gameday for a lot of fans around the country. 

    It's how you start your Saturdays and has been for the better part of two decades. The face of the program Lee Corso is known for his legendary headgear selection. 

    The ESPN pregame show was in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday morning for the SEC Championship and he has made his headgear selection. 

    "Ok Zach, you like Georgia, right? You like music, right? Listen to this please *plays sweet home Alabama over the speakers* Zach, how do you like that song? Well, I like it and I like the team that's most desperate, gimme Alabama."

    Georgia is the 6.5 point favorite heading into the contest as the No. 1 ranked team in college football. With a loaded defense and an efficient offense, Georgia looks to finally get over an Alabama football team that has terrorized them for the better part of the last decade. 

