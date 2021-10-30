LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida
Georgia and Florida will meet again for the 100th edition of the rivalry between these two storied programs. Georgia leads the rivalry with a 53-44-2 record, but the Gators boast the most recent win.
Mullen's Gators beat Georgia in 2020 44-28 on the back of Florida's explosive offense. The Gator's offense utilized their weapons, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarious Toney, to exploit the banged-up Georgia defense.
After finishing 2020 8-4 with three consecutive losses to end the season, the last two being to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Florida is 2-6 against ranked opponents since beating Georgia in 2020.
Mullen looks to be on the hot seat coming into today's matchup following two disappointing losses in recent weeks; the latest defeat saw LSU upset Florida in Death Valley. The Tigers victory at home dropped Florida out of the top-25 with a 4-3 record.
We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
