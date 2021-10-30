Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida

    We here at SI Dawgs Daily will keep you up to date with the latest on Georgia versus Florida.
    Author:

    Georgia and Florida will meet again for the 100th edition of the rivalry between these two storied programs. Georgia leads the rivalry with a 53-44-2 record, but the Gators boast the most recent win. 

    Mullen's Gators beat Georgia in 2020 44-28 on the back of Florida's explosive offense. The Gator's offense utilized their weapons, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarious Toney, to exploit the banged-up Georgia defense. 

    After finishing 2020 8-4 with three consecutive losses to end the season, the last two being to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Florida is 2-6 against ranked opponents since beating Georgia in 2020. 

    Mullen looks to be on the hot seat coming into today's matchup following two disappointing losses in recent weeks; the latest defeat saw LSU upset Florida in Death Valley. The Tigers victory at home dropped Florida out of the top-25 with a 4-3 record. 

    We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    11-7-20_UGAUF_ 4133-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_13610421
    News

    College Gameday Makes Selections on Georgia vs Florida

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16967990
    News

    REPORT: Florida to Start Anthony Richardson, What You Need to Know

    2 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_2442-L
    News

    Insane Stats Prove Jordan Davis's Heisman Candidacy Valid

    3 hours ago
    211016_mlm_fb_kentucky_0118-L
    News

    ESPN Analyst Sheds Light on Stetson Bennett Decision

    4 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_1875-L
    News

    Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida

    4 hours ago
    26AADC6E-6CC3-40C4-AC38-2849BADB45C3
    News

    JUST IN: Stetson Bennett Expected to Start

    17 hours ago
    CDC3D500-0C93-4500-985B-E7D0CE500D9B
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Dawgs Finally Getting Healthy

    23 hours ago