LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida

Georgia and Florida will meet again for the 100th edition of the rivalry between these two storied programs. Georgia leads the rivalry with a 53-44-2 record, but the Gators boast the most recent win.

Mullen's Gators beat Georgia in 2020 44-28 on the back of Florida's explosive offense. The Gator's offense utilized their weapons, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarious Toney, to exploit the banged-up Georgia defense.

After finishing 2020 8-4 with three consecutive losses to end the season, the last two being to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Florida is 2-6 against ranked opponents since beating Georgia in 2020.

Mullen looks to be on the hot seat coming into today's matchup following two disappointing losses in recent weeks; the latest defeat saw LSU upset Florida in Death Valley. The Tigers victory at home dropped Florida out of the top-25 with a 4-3 record.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

