Georgia will play host to Kent State inside Sanford Stadium for a noon kickoff. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a win over SEC East division rival South Carolina.

The dominant start to Georgia's season has many of the Bulldog faithful already talking about their expectations of potentially repeating as national champions.

Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes are off to a 1-2 start this year. A non-power-five program that faced Washington and Oklahoma in their two season-opening games. Both were heavy losses, followed up by last week's 63-10 win over Long Island University (LIU).

According to the oddsmakers in Vegas, Georgia is a 42-point favorite and is widely expected to keep their dominant start to the 2022 season.

Stay tuned here at SI Dawgs Daily for more live updates.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)

SEC+ (via ESPN+) Stadium : Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

