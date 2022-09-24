Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Kent State

The live updates are rolling for Georgia vs Kent State.

Georgia will play host to Kent State inside Sanford Stadium for a noon kickoff. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a win over SEC East division rival South Carolina.

The dominant start to Georgia's season has many of the Bulldog faithful already talking about their expectations of potentially repeating as national champions. 

Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes are off to a 1-2 start this year. A non-power-five program that faced Washington and Oklahoma in their two season-opening games. Both were heavy losses, followed up by last week's 63-10 win over Long Island University (LIU). 

According to the oddsmakers in Vegas, Georgia is a 42-point favorite and is widely expected to keep their dominant start to the 2022 season.

Stay tuned here at SI Dawgs Daily for more live updates.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

97F201B0-2FBE-4D9E-A3AB-DE25E420E229
Recruiting

Sam M'Pemba Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia

By Brooks Austin
UGAFB_PMc091022246-X4
Football

Staff Predictions: Georgia to Cover the Spread Against Kent State

By SI Staff
image0 (9)
Football

WATCH: Georgia vs. Kent State Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33236-X4
News

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Reveals National Championship Game Play Call

By Harrison Reno
A4F6C12A-FC32-434A-96E9-81AD07E52255
Recruiting

2025 UGA OL Target Previews UGA Visit

By Connor Jackson
211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_3718-X2
News

Final Injury Report Before Kent State; Who's In, Who's Out

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19028162
News

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Insane Grab

By Brooks Austin
20220903_AJW_FB_OREGON_3799-X4
Football

Georgia's Safety Room May Be the Best in College Football

By Harrison Reno