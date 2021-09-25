LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Stay up to date on Georgia vs Vanderbilt with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.

Georgia kicks off week four of the 2021 College Football season on the road against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Georgia is fresh off an explosive 40-13 offensive performance in the SEC opener against South Carolina.

While Vanderbilt comes off a loss to 41-23 Stanford where Stanford would pull away and never look knocking the Commodores to a 1-2 record after beating Colorado state a week early.

The game opened up with a 30 point spread in favor of the Dawgs but has since seen that total rise to 32 points. If starting quarterback JT Daniels makes his return to the field, the Dawgs may cover and possibly win by even more.

Georgia opened the week as a commanding 31 point favorite over SEC East foe Vanderbilt on the betting front. But that number has since risen to -35.5 on most books as many expect the Dawgs to handle the Commodores even with Georgia traveling to Nashville for a noon kickoff.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN

QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

Georgia's Week Four Starters

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Ladd McConkey

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

First Quarter

Georgia will kick off to Vanderbilt to start the game and will get the ball after half.

13:20 (0-0): Jalen Carter stops Rocko Griffin in the backfield on 3rd and 15 to force a Vanderbilt punt.

