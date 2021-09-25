September 25, 2021
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Stay up to date on Georgia vs Vanderbilt with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.
Georgia kicks off week four of the 2021 College Football season on the road against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Georgia is fresh off an explosive 40-13 offensive performance in the SEC opener against South Carolina.

While Vanderbilt comes off a loss to 41-23 Stanford where Stanford would pull away and never look knocking the Commodores to a 1-2 record after beating Colorado state a week early.

The game opened up with a 30 point spread in favor of the Dawgs but has since seen that total rise to 32 points. If starting quarterback JT Daniels makes his return to the field, the Dawgs may cover and possibly win by even more.

Georgia opened the week as a commanding 31 point favorite over SEC East foe Vanderbilt on the betting front. But that number has since risen to -35.5 on most books as many expect the Dawgs to handle the Commodores even with Georgia traveling to Nashville for a noon kickoff.

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
  • QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- Limited
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
  • LB Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

Georgia's Week Four Starters

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Ladd McConkey
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

First Quarter 

Georgia will kick off to Vanderbilt to start the game and will get the ball after half.

13:20 (0-0): Jalen Carter stops Rocko Griffin in the backfield on 3rd and 15 to force a Vanderbilt punt.

