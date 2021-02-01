Logan Johnson Commits to Georgia

Georgia continued to add quality depth to its 2021 recruiting class as wide receiver Logan Johnson announced he will become a member of the Bulldogs.

Adding quality depth to the roster via preferred walk-ons has been a priority for the Georgia football staff under head coach Kirby Smart. Often times, they are taking prospects that are committed to or heavily offered by mid-major programs across the country.

Mekhi Mews has already committed to Georgia as a walk-on in the 2021 class, and Monday, the Bulldogs added another weapon.

Wide receiver Logan Johnson, who had previously committed to Troy University, has now committed to Georgia.

Johnson is a 5-foot-6, 155-pound wide receiver that has played alongside Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff for two seasons at Prince Avenue and has built quite a rapport with the Bulldogs'future quarterback.

Here is a film review of Johnson from Dawgs Daily:

Logan has been a player that consistently defied odds throughout his collegiate recruitment process.

I saw him compete for Hustle Inc's 7-on-7 team, a group that during Johnson's time featured Deion Colzie, Jamal Haynes and many other Division 1 wideouts. He's virtually unguardable in space due to his elite short-area quickness and ability to run routes.

According to sources, Georgia sold him on the opportunity to help out in the punt return game early in his career. Johnson is sure-handed and makes the correct decisions in the back end during punting situations.

Johnson grew up a Georgia Bulldog, and almost as soon as he received the preferred walk-on opportunity at Georgia, his commitment to Troy became a bit shaky. Georgia has always been his dream school, and he's always felt that he was worthy of wearing the Red & Black and playing for his home-state school.

He said, "It's home for me. It's where every kid dreams of going in the state of Georgia and I am blessed to even have this type of opportunity. I love how it's so close to home and how the program is as a whole. Georgia creates great players as well as great men, and I'm hoping I can contribute to the team once I am there."

