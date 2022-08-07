LOOK: Brenton Cox Takes to Twitter to Troll Georgia

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner which means smack talk between rival fans is ramping up, but it's not just the fans taking part in this tradition. Former Georgia Bulldog and now current Florida Gator, Brenton Cox, took to Twitter to talk some smack to and about his former team.

Cox initially started his collegiate career at the University of Georgia but would then elect to hit the transfer portal after just one season. He would then decide to play for one of his former team's biggest rivals, the Florida Gators. As one can imagine, Cox's decision created some animosity between the two parties.

So much so, that Cox made this tweet in response to a video from the official Georgia football Twitter account:

*Cox has since deleted the tweet.*

Cox quote tweeted Georgia’s football account, saying “Y’all better get ready for me.”

Cox wouldn't stop there though, as he continued to fire off several other tweets. One of them is a video of him tackling Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Then, once fans started to interact with the initial tweet, Cox made it a point to let everyone know he had “more sacks TFLs last year than the whole defense.” That tweet has also since been deleted.

Saying, “I had foot surgery 1 month before the season and still had more sacks and TFLs than they whole defense… Not to be cocky, stating the stats and the facts.” .

Quite the bold strategy to attempt to troll Georgia's 2021 defense considering it was one of the greatest defenses ever fielded in college football history. Regardless, as if the annual Georgia vs Florida matchup needed anything added to the mix to make things more interesting, Cox most certainly added some fuel to the fire.

Something to keep an eye on when October 29th rolls around during the season.

