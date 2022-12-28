Skip to main content

LOOK: Georgia Practices and Prepares for Ohio State

was high a few days out from gameday.Thanks to a 15-minute viewing window into the Georgia Bulldogs practice, we got our first glimpse at the Bulldogs in pads since the SECCG.

Media personnel got their first glimpse at Georgia in bowl season during their practice window on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, the energy was high a few days out from gameday.

Thanks to a 15-minute viewing window into the Georgia Bulldogs practice, we got our first glimpse at the Bulldogs in pads since the SECCG. We have a full photo gallery for you here on Dawgs Daily. 

LB. Smael Mondon

LB. Smael Mondon

DB, Kamari Lassiter

DB, Kamari Lassiter

WR, AD Mitchell

WR, AD Mitchell

WR, AD Mitchell

WR, AD Mitchell

WR, AD Mitchell

WR, AD Mitchell

QB, Brock Vandagriff

QB, Brock Vandagriff

RB, Daijun Edwards

RB, Daijun Edwards

OLB, Chazz Chambliss

OLB, Chazz Chambliss

DB, Kelee Ringo

DB, Kelee Ringo

DL, Zion Logue

DL, Zion Logue

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

DB, Chris Smith

DB, Chris Smith

DB, Chris Smith

DB, Chris Smith

CB, Nyland Green

CB, Nyland Green

WR, Cole Speer

WR, Cole Speer

RB, Daijun Edwards

RB, Daijun Edwards

RB, Kendall Milton

RB, Kendall Milton

Coach, Kirby Smart

Coach, Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

RB, Dell McGee

RB, Dell McGee

Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp

DB, Javon Bullard

DB, Javon Bullard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Brock Bowers

DL, Jalen Carter

DL, Jalen Carter

DL, Christen Miller

DL, Christen Miller

DL Coach Tray Scott

DL Coach Tray Scott

3M6A0350
3M6A0325
3M6A0311
3M6A0287
3M6A0252
3M6A0241
3M6A0219
3M6A0211
3M6A0197
3M6A0181
3M6A0164
3M6A0148
3M6A0108
3M6A0099
3M6A0082
3M6A0074
3M6A0067
3M6A0032

Neither Ladd McConkey nor Warren McClendon were seen at the practice, though that does not mean they didn't join their teammates once the media dispersed. Georiga will likely enter the football game relatively healthy, though without starting JACK Nolan Smith. 

Georgia is currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes, who are set to be without starters Treyveon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and could be without current starting running back Maiyan Williams on Saturday against the Bulldogs. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Brock Bowers
News

Day One Georgia Practice Observations

By Evan Crowell
221228_MG_UGA_PC_0009 (1)
News

Stetson Bennett and Sedrick Van Pran Give Insight into Their Relationship

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 11.04.31 AM
News

Georgia Basketball vs Rider Preview

By Christian Kirby II
stet
News

Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A8883
Recruiting

Notable Past Recruiting Battles Between UGA and Ohio State

By Connor Jackson
3M6A9135
News

WATCH: All the Sights and Sounds From Ohio State vs Georgia - Coordinators Talk Matchup

By Brooks Austin
Jack Sawyer
News

Ohio State Players Say 'We got advantages across the board'

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19585711
News

WATCH: Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett Preview Ohio State

By Brooks Austin