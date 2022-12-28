LOOK: Georgia Practices and Prepares for Ohio State
Media personnel got their first glimpse at Georgia in bowl season during their practice window on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, the energy was high a few days out from gameday.
Thanks to a 15-minute viewing window into the Georgia Bulldogs practice, we got our first glimpse at the Bulldogs in pads since the SECCG. We have a full photo gallery for you here on Dawgs Daily.
Read More
Neither Ladd McConkey nor Warren McClendon were seen at the practice, though that does not mean they didn't join their teammates once the media dispersed. Georiga will likely enter the football game relatively healthy, though without starting JACK Nolan Smith.
Georgia is currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes, who are set to be without starters Treyveon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and could be without current starting running back Maiyan Williams on Saturday against the Bulldogs.
You May Also Like:
- OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class
- Transfer Portal Hitting SEC Power Hard
- Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE