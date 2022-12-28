Media personnel got their first glimpse at Georgia in bowl season during their practice window on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, the energy was high a few days out from gameday.

Thanks to a 15-minute viewing window into the Georgia Bulldogs practice, we got our first glimpse at the Bulldogs in pads since the SECCG. We have a full photo gallery for you here on Dawgs Daily.

LB. Smael Mondon

DB, Kamari Lassiter

WR, AD Mitchell

QB, Brock Vandagriff

RB, Daijun Edwards

OLB, Chazz Chambliss

DB, Kelee Ringo

DL, Zion Logue

DB, AJ Harris

DB, Chris Smith

CB, Nyland Green

WR, Cole Speer

RB, Daijun Edwards

RB, Kendall Milton

Coach, Kirby Smart

RB, Dell McGee

Will Muschamp

DB, Javon Bullard

TE, Brock Bowers

DL, Jalen Carter

DL, Christen Miller

DL Coach Tray Scott

Neither Ladd McConkey nor Warren McClendon were seen at the practice, though that does not mean they didn't join their teammates once the media dispersed. Georiga will likely enter the football game relatively healthy, though without starting JACK Nolan Smith.

Georgia is currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes, who are set to be without starters Treyveon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and could be without current starting running back Maiyan Williams on Saturday against the Bulldogs.

