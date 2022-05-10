SI Now obtained a document sent out to schools detailing the new NCAA guidelines regarding NIL and boosters.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that the NCAA successfully approved new guidelines that will crack down on the involvement of boosters in recruiting and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments.

"The Division I Board of Directors approved new NIL guidelines Monday, clarifying existing bylaws that prohibit boosters from being involved in recruiting. The group of school presidents rubber-stamped the guidance that college leaders hope will jump-start the NCAA enforcement staff to investigate potential rules violations, both past and future, as reported by Sports Illustrated last week." - Ross Dellenger

"The guidance’s primary purpose is eliminating a booster’s involvement in recruiting, members of an NCAA NIL working group said last week. Officials say boosters and booster-led collectives are using NIL-disguised transactions to induce prospects to sign with their school or convince current players to remain on their school’s roster, something SI detailed last Monday."

These new rules from the NCAA are meant to be retroactive, meaning if a school knowingly violated these rules in the past, it could prompt an investigation from the NCAA into the school that broke the rules. The NCAA can do this thanks to the existing bylaws that outlaw boosters from being involved in the recruitment of high school athletes and those already playing at the collegiate level.

SI Now was able to obtain the new guidelines sent out to schools following the passage by the NCAA.

As shown in the document, the NCAA makes clear the existing bylaw regarding the involvement of boosters stating:

"Boosters may not engage in recruiting activities, including recruiting conversations, on behalf of a school. (Bylaw 13.1.2.1)"

Reports state that hundreds of deals have been struck with booster-led collectives, who believe that they are within their state laws, which means the next piece of action that needs to occur will need to come from the federal government.

