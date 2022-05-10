Skip to main content

LOOK: NCAA Releases New NIL Guidelines

SI Now obtained a document sent out to schools detailing the new NCAA guidelines regarding NIL and boosters.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that the NCAA successfully approved new guidelines that will crack down on the involvement of boosters in recruiting and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments. 

"The Division I Board of Directors approved new NIL guidelines Monday, clarifying existing bylaws that prohibit boosters from being involved in recruiting. The group of school presidents rubber-stamped the guidance that college leaders hope will jump-start the NCAA enforcement staff to investigate potential rules violations, both past and future, as reported by Sports Illustrated last week."

- Ross Dellenger

"The guidance’s primary purpose is eliminating a booster’s involvement in recruiting, members of an NCAA NIL working group said last week. Officials say boosters and booster-led collectives are using NIL-disguised transactions to induce prospects to sign with their school or convince current players to remain on their school’s roster, something SI detailed last Monday."

- Ross Dellenger

These new rules from the NCAA are meant to be retroactive, meaning if a school knowingly violated these rules in the past, it could prompt an investigation from the NCAA into the school that broke the rules. The NCAA can do this thanks to the existing bylaws that outlaw boosters from being involved in the recruitment of high school athletes and those already playing at the collegiate level. 

SI Now was able to obtain the new guidelines sent out to schools following the passage by the NCAA. 

FSWOdiQXsAAYQX8
FSWOdiPWUAEK_j3
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As shown in the document, the NCAA makes clear the existing bylaw regarding the involvement of boosters stating: 

"Boosters may not engage in recruiting activities, including recruiting conversations, on behalf of a school. (Bylaw 13.1.2.1)"

Reports state that hundreds of deals have been struck with booster-led collectives, who believe that they are within their state laws, which means the next piece of action that needs to occur will need to come from the federal government. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_17997530
News

NCAA Approves New "Retroactive" Guidelines Cracking Down on Boosters

By Harrison Reno18 minutes ago
USATSI_18183010
News

Jaguar GM, Head Coach Explain Why it Was Always Walker

By SI StaffMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18216638
News

Davis and Dean Talk Playing Together, Already Impressing in Philly

By Brooks AustinMay 7, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31240-X4
News

ESPN Reveals Interesting Comments Made by Coaches About Georgia

By Harrison RenoMay 6, 2022
DB0657F0-2852-4FAE-95B5-256B6D6E6D32
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: LB Name to Know, 2026 STUD on the Horizon

By Brooks AustinMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17494987
News

George Pickens Goes Viral, Earns a Nickname and Talks Joining Steelers

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17752884
News

REPORT: SEC and Pac-12 Commissioners to Meet with US Senators Regarding NIL

By Harrison RenoMay 5, 2022
USATSI_17434270
News

NCAA Exploring Ways to Crackdown on NIL Deals, What It Means for UGA

By Harrison RenoMay 4, 2022