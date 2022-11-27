Skip to main content

LOOK: Photo Gallery From Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Before we turn the page to LSU, let's take a look at the sights and sounds from Saturday's win over the In-state rival Yellow Jackets.

The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in the program's history and will take on LSU next weekend in the fourth SEC Championship game appearance since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite in Atlanta after yet another win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. 

Before we turn the page to LSU, let's take a look at the sights and sounds from Saturday's win over the In-state rival Yellow Jackets. 

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

S, Chris Smith

S, Chris Smith

S, Chris Smith

S, Chris Smith

RB, Kendall Milton

RB, Kendall Milton

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Brock Bowers

DT, Nazir Stackhouse

DT, Nazir Stackhouse

QB, Jackson Muschamp

QB, Jackson Muschamp

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

OL, Tate Ratledge

OL, Tate Ratledge

LB, Xavian Sorey

LB, Xavian Sorey

LBs Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker

LBs Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker

3M6A3437
DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

Analyst, Buster Faulkner

Analyst, Buster Faulkner

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

Andrew Smart

Andrew Smart

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

TE, Darnell Washington

TE, Darnell Washington

Turner Templeton, Super fan

Turner Templeton, Super fan

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR, Dominick Blaylock

WR, Dominick Blaylock

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB Commit, AJ Harris

DB Commit, AJ Harris

RB Target, Peyton Streko

RB Target, Peyton Streko

OC, Todd Monken

OC, Todd Monken

UGA commit, CJ Allen

UGA commit, CJ Allen

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

TE, Darnell Washington

TE, Darnell Washington

OT, Broderick Jones

OT, Broderick Jones

OTs Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims

OTs Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

WR, Adonai Mitchell

WR, Adonai Mitchell

WR, Braxton Hicks

WR, Braxton Hicks

WR, Adonai Mitchell

WR, Adonai Mitchell

C, Sedrick Van Pran

C, Sedrick Van Pran

OL Coach, Stacy Searels

OL Coach, Stacy Searels

OL prospect, Micah Debose

OL prospect, Micah Debose

OL prospect, Micah Debose

OL prospect, Micah Debose

UGA Commit, Demarcus Riddick

UGA Commit, Demarcus Riddick

UGA Commit, Tyler Williams

UGA Commit, Tyler Williams

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final Score:

1st Quarter

  • (10:43) - Georgia Tech strikes first. Taisun Phommachanh with a 7-yard touchdown run. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 0
  • (0:22) - Jack Podlesny hits a 30-yard field goal after a clunky drive for Georgia. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 3

2nd Quarter

  • (7:59) - Stetson Bennett connects with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 5-yard touchdown. Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (3:21) - Ladd McConkey returns a punt 39-yards to set Georgia up at Georgia Tech's 45-yard line.

Halftime: Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7

  • Georgia rushed for 125 yards in the first half. Kenny McIntosh - 59 yards
  • Stetson Bennett - 5/10, 28 yards, 1 TD

3rd Quarter

  • (10:40) Jack Podlesny hits again, this time from 51-yards. Georgia 13 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (9:12) Georgia Tech fumbles the snap on a punt, giving Georgia the football at Tech's 17.
  • (5:51) Stetson Bennett connects with Brock Bowers for a 1-yard touchdown on 4th and goal. Georgia 20 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (5:51) Georgia Tech's Jamie Felix fumbles the ball, recovered by Robert Beal Jr.
  • (4:11) Jack Podlesny hits his 3rd field goal of the game, this time from 36-yards. Georgia 23 - Georgia Tech 7

4th Quarter

  • (13:45) - Kenny McIntosh 2-yard touchdown run, after hauling in an 83-yard reception the play before. Georgia 30 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (11:13) - Kendall Milton busts a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (2:55) - Dontae Smith completes a pass to Malachi Carter for a 24-yard score. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 14

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

DD381C32-F1E4-4BDF-9A36-02CC9F07C8D3
News

Kirby Smart pays tribute to Vince Dooley

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_13762900
News

SECCG Preview: Can Georgia Get Back to Playing Great Football?

By Brooks Austin
AB6I2384 copy-X4
News

The good, the bad, and the ugly

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19507240
News

FINAL: Dawgs Sleep Walk Through a Noon Win Over Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
221126_KAR_FB_Georgia Tech_003-X4
News

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4653
Football

List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game

By Jonathan Williams
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2 (1)
News

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_3500 (1)
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Jonathan Williams