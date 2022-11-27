The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in the program's history and will take on LSU next weekend in the fourth SEC Championship game appearance since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite in Atlanta after yet another win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Before we turn the page to LSU, let's take a look at the sights and sounds from Saturday's win over the In-state rival Yellow Jackets.

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

WR, Ladd McConkey

S, Chris Smith

S, Chris Smith

RB, Kendall Milton

TE, Brock Bowers

DT, Nazir Stackhouse

QB, Jackson Muschamp

Kirby Smart

OL, Tate Ratledge

LB, Xavian Sorey

LBs Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith

DT, Christen Miller

Analyst, Buster Faulkner

DT, Christen Miller

DT, Christen Miller

Andrew Smart

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

TE, Darnell Washington

Turner Templeton, Super fan

WR, Dominick Blaylock

DB, Tykee Smith

DB, Tykee Smith

DB Commit, AJ Harris

RB Target, Peyton Streko

OC, Todd Monken

UGA commit, CJ Allen

DT, Jalen Carter

DT, Christen Miller

TE, Darnell Washington

OT, Broderick Jones

OTs Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims

RB, Kenny McIntosh

WR, Adonai Mitchell

WR, Braxton Hicks

WR, Adonai Mitchell

C, Sedrick Van Pran

OL Coach, Stacy Searels

OL prospect, Micah Debose

OL prospect, Micah Debose

UGA Commit, Demarcus Riddick

UGA Commit, Tyler Williams

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final Score:

1st Quarter

(10:43) - Georgia Tech strikes first. Taisun Phommachanh with a 7-yard touchdown run. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 0

(0:22) - Jack Podlesny hits a 30-yard field goal after a clunky drive for Georgia. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 3

2nd Quarter

(7:59) - Stetson Bennett connects with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 5-yard touchdown. Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7

(3:21) - Ladd McConkey returns a punt 39-yards to set Georgia up at Georgia Tech's 45-yard line.

Halftime: Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7

Georgia rushed for 125 yards in the first half. Kenny McIntosh - 59 yards

Stetson Bennett - 5/10, 28 yards, 1 TD

3rd Quarter

(10:40) Jack Podlesny hits again, this time from 51-yards. Georgia 13 - Georgia Tech 7

(9:12) Georgia Tech fumbles the snap on a punt, giving Georgia the football at Tech's 17.

(5:51) Stetson Bennett connects with Brock Bowers for a 1-yard touchdown on 4th and goal. Georgia 20 - Georgia Tech 7

(5:51) Georgia Tech's Jamie Felix fumbles the ball, recovered by Robert Beal Jr.

(4:11) Jack Podlesny hits his 3rd field goal of the game, this time from 36-yards. Georgia 23 - Georgia Tech 7

4th Quarter

(13:45) - Kenny McIntosh 2-yard touchdown run, after hauling in an 83-yard reception the play before. Georgia 30 - Georgia Tech 7

(11:13) - Kendall Milton busts a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 7

(2:55) - Dontae Smith completes a pass to Malachi Carter for a 24-yard score. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 14

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN