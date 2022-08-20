Skip to main content

LOOK: Stetson Bennett Makes the Cover of Sports Illustrated's Magazine

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has made the cover of the latest edition of Sports Illustrated.

For the first time in program history, a national championship-winning starting quarterback will return under center for the University of Georgia. It has been an improbable career, to say least, when talking about Stetson Bennett. 

Once a walk-on projected to never see a snap in a Georgia uniform, then transferred to a Junior College for one season before returning to Athens, where he'd eventually earn his opportunity as the signal-caller for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. 

The sixth-year "super senior accomplished something not many in Georgia's long program history could say, winning the national championship. While it was done twice before, neither of the two starting quarterbacks on the two prior teams, Frank Sinkwich or Buck Belue, played another snap at Georgia following the championship-winning season. 

The return of Bennett, along with a host of young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, adds to the excitement following a historic season that has the Bulldog faithful hoping for a shot at repeating this coming season. 

With Georgia's season opener against Oregon 15 days away, preview magazine is in full swing, and following a season as Bennett had, it seemed almost certain he'd grace the cover of at least one magazine. 

The latest edition of Sports Illustrated saw Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appear on the cover as SI writer Pat Forde provides his preview of the upcoming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MTkxNjc5MDE4MjIxNzA4Nzg2

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

D974AE87-81A7-460D-AC97-C82FB0CD19D2
News

Georgia's Options at Defensive Line Dwindling in 2023, Where to Turn?

By Brooks Austin
nolan smith
News

How Georgia's Pass Rush Will Look Different In 2022

By Brooks Austin and Evan Crowell
303A0A97-51CE-4380-A4C0-448486DD0A19
News

BREAKING: Xavier McCleod Makes College Decision

By Evan Crowell
Kenny McIntosh
News

Kenny McIntosh Drawing Early NFL Attention

By Evan Crowell
220416_mlm_fb_gday_76216-X2
News

Arik Gilbert One of the Most Important Players for Georgia in 2022

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_17997536
News

REPORT: "Major College Football" Leaders "Mulling" Over Leaving the NCAA

By Harrison Reno
303A0A97-51CE-4380-A4C0-448486DD0A19
Recruiting

Where Will Xzavier McLeod Land?

By Connor Jackson
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_2852
News

Georgia Has Seven Players in Top-100 in CFB

By Brooks Austin