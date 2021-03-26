2022 Class Off to Great Start, Work to Be Done

With the commitment of Malachi Starks the Bulldogs now have nine total commits in the 2022 class, a cycle is shaping up to be one of the best in some time for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made a couple of things abundantly clear when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class: he is going to recruit the Peach State hard,and he wants to take a full class. On his way to at least 25 commits in 2022, Kirby has landed 10, with 8 months to go before early national signing day. Of those 10 commits, 9 hail from the state of Georgia.

The ninth commit came by way of Jefferson High School, where on Thursday night Malaki Starks pledged his service to the Bulldogs. Georgia recruited him to play both sides of the football, which was unique among his three finalists: Georgia, Clemson, and Alabama.

Starks could be the most impactful day one commit out of the entire group, seeing as how it will be impossible to keep him off the field wherever he plays, be it wideout, running back, safety, or corner. There really isn't anything Starks can't do at this point.

Commits in the 2022 cycle:

Gunner Stockton, QB

Malaki Starks, ATH

Deyon Bouie, CB/WR

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

Tyree West, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

C.J. Washington, ILB

Darris Smith, OLB

Donovan Westmoreland, DE

An impressive early list of commits for the Dawgs. Running down the line you have a special quarterback talent in Stockton, two players that will be dynamic on both sides of the ball in Starks and Bouie, and a headliner corner on the defensive side with Groves-Killebrew.

West and Alexander kicked started what promises to be an impressive interior defensive line class for Georgia. While Darris Smith and Donovan Westmoreland show promise as edge rushers to provide balance. To tie a bow on it all, CJ Washington from Cedartown, Georgia projects to be a great inside linebacker on the next level.

It's already top-end heavy with SI99 candidates in Stockton, Starks, Bouie, West, Alexander, and Killebrew, but there's a variety of prospects at key positions.

The Bulldogs have the best of both worlds here and only have a few more things to address before we can definitively call this the best class in the nation.

Here is what is perceived to be the biggest needs remaining in this class and how the Bulldogs can address them.

Top-Flight Defensive Line Talent

Solutions: Walter Nolen, Travis Shaw, Mykel Willams, Christen Miller

Both are on the interior, and both are likely two of the top four players in America. Nolen was at the Under Armor All-American camp in Atlanta this past weekend and looked like the best player on the field.

Travis Shaw is a name that isn't new to the national landscape, but he's not a name that has circulated in the Georgia space very often. Mostly because he's been considered a heavy Clemson lean for such a long time. There's hope here for Georgia. Keep an eye on Shaw.

To continue our theme of a variety of prospects, Nolen and Shaw project to be dominant interior defensive linemen, Mykel Williams and Christen Miller provide something a bit different. Miller projects as a 6'6, 300-pound three-technique with athleticism, and Mykel Williams at 6'5, 260 pounds has the ceiling of a player that resembles Chase Young.

Game-Changing Offensive Weapon

Solutions: Oscar Delp, Kojo Antwi, DeNylon Morrissette

Starks and Bouie could very well be talented offensive players but given as they are expected to play mostly defense, let's keep this to strictly offensive players.

Delp is the No. 1 tight end in the country by all accounts and for good reason. He brings everything to the table at the tight end position and would continue the Bulldogs' run of success in the tight end room.

Offensive Line Help

Solutions: Addison Nichols, Tyler Booker, Qae'Shon Sapp

The 2022 class of offensive linemen is still developing, but the good news for Georgia is that they are rather young at the position on their current roster. If there's one position that seems to have a backlog of talent, it's the offensive line group.

Nichols, Booker, and Sapp are the initial names to look out for here. Beyond that, the board appears to be scattered.

Time will tell on all of these but at the moment this is the board for the Bulldogs at the offensive line spot after taking so many in the 2021 class.