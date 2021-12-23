WATCH: Malaki Starks Talks About Where He Will Play for Georgia

Newly signed defensive back Malaki Starks talks about his recruitment to Georgia and where he might play between the hedges.

It is no secret that defensive back was one of the areas of intense focus from the University of Georgia in this latest recruiting cycle.

After an offseason that saw around six defensive backs depart Athens for the NFL and the NCAA transfer portal, Georgia needed to replenish its depth that it once had on the roster a little over a year ago at defensive back.

Jefferson, Georgia, product Malaki Starks is one of many high profile names in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class that will be expected to step up and play in Georgia’s secondary.

On how it feels to be a Georgia Bulldog

“It feels great, I’ve always known for a long time that I wanted to be a Dawg, just to make it official I am excited and can not wait to get their.”

From an outsiders’ perspective one could’ve only assumed that the five-star safety would be going to Athens to play under head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to play safety. Yet the versatility of Starks, who played wide receiver, running back, quarterback, and defensive back in high school, created some question as to where he’d be used at Georgia.

On what his role will be at Georgia

“Right now I am hearing more at safety and as for me that is the open spot to go to. I would love to play on the offensive side of the ball, I have really good passion for offense, but we have some dawgs coming in on the offensive side of the ball so they won’t need me anytime soon. I am thinking safety, punt return, and kick return.”

After seeing Starks play and watching over the tape SI Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin offered the comparison of Malaki Starks to former Tennessee Volunteer and NFL safety Eric Berry.

On his comparison to Eric Berry

“I think that is a great comparison, it is an honor to be compared to him. I don’t know too much history but I know enough to know that is a very popular name and is one I’d be thankful for to be connected with.”

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.