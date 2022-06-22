Malik Benson has set his date for when he will be announcing his college decision.

The top junior college (JUCO) receiver in the country and number one overall JUCO prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is nearing a decision.

Malik Benson, a four-star wide receiver according to the 247Sports JUCO rankings, out of Hutchinson Community College, the same community college of former Georgia Bulldog and now the first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt.

Benson announced on Twitter that he would be announcing his college decision on July 5th, 2022. Benson is fresh off a month full of visits to all five of his top schools, which include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Coming out of high school, Benson did not receive much attention from college programs. Now, after racking up 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season at the junior college level, Alabama and Georgia are both vying for his services to join their 2023 recruiting class.

"He's got game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands after the catch and has shown as much through a tough community college slate in Kansas. This type of ability after the catch is what has programs fawning over Benson." - Brooks Austin on Malik Benson

While Georgia has recruited at an elite level under Kirby Smart, he has shown a willingness to dig into the transfer portal to fill holes in his roster. Benson could potentially become the third player under Smart to come from the junior college ranks before playing in Athens.

