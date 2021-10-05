Injury Update: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Has "Best Chance" of Playing

October 5, 2021
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Has "Best Chance" of Playing

Kirby Smart revealed an injury update during his Tuesday press conference.
Author:
Publish date:

Kirby Smart took the podium Tuesday evening to update the media ahead of Georgia's Top-25 matchup with No. 18 Auburn on Saturday at 3:30. The Tigers are fresh off a comeback win on the road against LSU, where starting quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers back, while Georgia dismantled Arkansas, which at the time was the No. 8 team in the country. 

Just a day after Monday's press conference, where Georgia's head coach expressed concern regarding Georgia's depth at receiver due to injuries, Smart provided an update on one name on the injury list.

"Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint probably has the best chance of the receivers. They're not taking a lot fo reps."

Rosemy-Jacksaint missed all of Saturday's action versus Arkansas due to a "high ankle sprain," sources told SI Dawgs Daily. Rosemy's injury is on the opposite ankle he injured a year ago against Florida, which forced him to have season-ending surgery. 

Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't the only young receiver dealing with an injury. Arian Smith is dealing with a shin contusion suffered during the UAB game; Smith hasn't seen action since and is still recovering. 

This latest update from Smart will be a welcomed one for a receiving room that has continually dealt with injuries since the offseason. 

Injury Report

  • JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
  • Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
  • Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
  • Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
  • George Pickens (Knee) - Out
  • Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
  • Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
  • Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

