Mark Stoops Pays Georgia a Historic Compliment

Following Kentucky's first loss of the 2021 season to No. 1 ranked Georgia over the weekend, head coach Mark Stoops has been rather complimentary of Georgia. The Wildcat coach said Georgia is one of the great teams in college football in a year where there might not be many.

This is great [Georgia] team here. I don't know if there's many great teams in College football this year, but I know this one is."

Like many other coaches have in the days and hours leading up and following a game versus Georgia, the praise on the Georgia defense is a constant.

"This is a defense that's going to make a lot of quarterbacks uneasy."



According to Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio, the Kentucky head coach said that the often talked about front seven of Georgia is the "best he has ever seen on defense."

This past offseason, Georgia's front seven saw the majority of its production from 2020 return for another season in Athens. Key contributors like Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Adam Anderson opted to hold out on the NFL and instead cite the "Unfinished Business" motto that Georgia's upperclassmen adopted following the Peach Bowl win.



Saturday, Georgia's number one defense in the country held Kentucky to 51 yards rushing; the front seven has been the key to Georgia's success against the run in recent years; no one arguably has a greater impact on Georgia's front seven than Jordan Davis.

The starting nose tackle is garnering national attention this season, not because of his stats but because of how he affects the game in so many different ways at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds.

If Georgia continues their unbeaten run in the regular season, much of the credit will be due to the play of the front seven.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.