Mark Webb Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers

Georgia defensive back Mark Webb is now a charger. He was selected as the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mark Webb’s development at Georgia may be one of the largest feathers in the cap of the Georgia coaching staff. The Philadelphia native was a wide-receiver prospect coming into college, but the Georgia coaching staff has turned him into an NFL defensive back. Recording 82 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception during his four-year career for the Dawgs, Webb was a valuable asset for the Dawgs at the STAR position.

Webb was asked to fill many roles during his time at Georgia. In addition to his coverage responsibilities, Webb was also tasked with rushing the quarterback, getting four QB pressures during the 2019 season. The versatility he displayed during the 2019 Season allowed him to win the Charley Trippi Award, the honor given to the Dawgs’ most versatile player.

Webb declared for the draft following the Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati, joining his fellow defensive backs Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte, and DJ Daniel. Georgia fans are looking forward to seeing Webb continue his career in the NFL and are hoping that transfer Tykee Smith can be just as effective for the Dawgs as Webb was.

