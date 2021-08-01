Yet Another Rookie Dawg Shining in Training Camp

Former Georgia defensive back Mark Webb entered the University of Georgia as a highly-recruited wide receiver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It didn't take long for Kirby Smart and the coaching staff in Athens to identify his potential as a defensive back, ultimately switching his position.

49 games later, Mark Webb departed the Georgia Bulldogs roster as one of the most experienced defensive backs on the roster. And he did so at a pivotal position in the Bulldogs' defense. The STAR position is the key to everything Georgia does on the defensive side of the ball from their run fits, to coverage and blitz schemes.

He was a seventh-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft and it hasn't taken him long to make an impression on his new ball club.

Webb’s development at Georgia may be one of the largest feathers in the cap of the Georgia coaching staff. As mentioned, the Philadelphia native was a wide receiver prospect coming into college, but the staff turned him into an NFL defensive back. Recording 82 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception during his four-year career for the Dawgs.

Webb was asked to fill many roles during his time at Georgia. In addition to his coverage responsibilities, Webb was also tasked with rushing the quarterback, getting four pressures during the 2019 season. The versatility he displayed during the 2019 season allowed him to win the Charley Trippi Award, the honor given to the Dawgs’ most versatile player.

Webb declared for the draft following the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, joining his fellow defensive backs Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Richard LeCounte III, and DJ Daniel.

