BREAKING: Georgia Loses In-State Commit to Texas A&M

Former Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew has flipped to Texas A&M, signing his letter of intent to play for the Aggies.

You knew there would be fireworks to close the 2022 recruiting class, as there typically is in every recruiting cycle. However, I don't know how many times we've seen the first commit in the class, be the first flip on signing day.

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew was the first commit in this class, back on May 27th of 2020. And on signing day, December 15th, 2021 it's the Texas A&M Aggies that will be receiving his National Letter of Intent according to sources.

It would typically be a major loss, however considering the way in which Georgia has recruited the cornerback position in 2022, though it hurts to lose such a talented young prospect to an SEC foe, it's cushioned by an already deep class.

“He was a prototypical Georgia corner with tremendous length and plays with an aggressive nature in press-man coverage. And that's where he lives. On an island. For the better part of his high-school career and even during time on the 7on7 circuit, Killebrew is left in a press-man situation. It's something that will allow his game to translate well in college. There aren't a lot of young corners that can walk into college and feel comfortable about playing man-to-man for four quarters worth of snaps against elite receivers.” - Brooks Austin

“The traditional cornerback traits combine with a modern frame to form Groves-Killebrew. In just about every setting, he simply lives in the hip of his assignment with leverage, length and natural athleticism. True twitch and short-area quickness help him close among the best in the class, with finesse and flair to boot. An injury and lack of alpha physicality against a loaded field are about the only reasons he's not in the top five range at this point. We haven't seen more from him of late because of the circumstances, but Groves-Killebrew is beginning to fill out his frame, potentially addressing the lone glaring weakness in his game.” - John Garcia

