Mattress Mack Has Lost Nearly Eight-Figures Betting Against Georgia

Betting against Georgia has been pricey for Houston-based furniture mogul "Mattress Mack"

Doubting the Dawgs has been an expensive venture for Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale. The Houston-based furniture store owner, political donor, and philanthropist has lost nearly $10 million betting against Georgia the past couple of seasons.

In January of 2022, Mattress Mack dropped $6.2 million on the Alabama Crimson Tide to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Obviously, that one didn't hit.

Mack doubled-down this year, placing a $3 million bet on TCU upsetting Georgia. The bet included a hype video, that actually wasn't terrible.

TCU didn't come close to upsetting Georgia, getting beat 65-7, the largest margin of defeat in bowl game history.

Now, the $9.2 million is pocket change for Mattress Mack, who set the record for the largest sports gambling payout ever early this year when his roughly $10 million worth of futures bets on the Houston Astros winning the World Series hit, netting him approximately $75 million.

McIngvale is involved in multiple charities and has opened his stores to Houston residents during multiple natural disasters. Most recently during the severe winter storms Texas faced in 2021 that left many residents without power and supplies.

