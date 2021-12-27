Aidan Hutchinson Says: "Nothing Is Going To Stop Me"

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson spoke with the media on Sunday and he seemed rather confident that come Friday's matchup against the (12-1) Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan defensive end and soon to be first-round NFL Draft pick Aidan Hutchinson spoke with the media on Sunday and he seemed rather confident that come Friday's matchup against the (12-1) Georgia Bulldogs, he will be primed and ready to go despite the weather and scenery changes from Ann Arbor, Michigan to South Florida.

“I don’t think so. It’s nice being out here and definitely going to have to get used to it at first for a little bit. Come Friday we’re rolling, and nothing is going to stop me."

He continued:

"I’ll just have to get used to it at first. I’m used to being in Michigan, so I’m used to the cold weather but it’s good to be down here. I think this weather will be good.”

Georgia has seen their fair share of elite edge rushers this year, having held Alabama's Will Anderson to "only" 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 Sacks in their matchup in the SEC Championship. This is however the first time Georgia has seen a tandem like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo from Michigan.

Hutchinson 6'6, 265 pounds and despite the large frame, has a tremendous amount of athleticism and get off for someone his size. You will consistently see his speed threaten tackles vertically, and Hutchinson has a refined hand-fighting skillset that allows him to counter in pass-rush situations. He's going to impact this game on New Year's Eve, it's a matter of withstanding those moments.

He's not a player that wreaks havoc for four quarters like Will Anderson seems to do at times, but he is a player that at times can completely take over football games.

