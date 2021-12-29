Michigan to Be Without Top DB Against Georgia?

Michigan Could Be Without All-Big Ten DB Daxton Hill
Due to the nature of the secrecy around COVID positives in college football today, the rumor mill is perhaps busier than ever before.
One of those rumors flying around the Orange Bowl and the City of Miami is that Michigan's All-Big Ten defensive back, Daxton Hill did not make the trip to Miami to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Hill does the majority of his work from within the slot and would be a critical absence if he's unable to play on Friday considering Georgia's passing offense operates through Brock Bowers who does the majority of his work out of the slot.
It has not been confirmed that Hill did not make the trip, however, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was asked about whether or not Hill was in town, his response was rather cryptic.
"It's not our job to comment on stuff like that. We'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that."
Most of the Michigan media has speculated about Hill's potential absence as well.
We will keep you updated and any developments on this front. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to address the media on Thursday.
