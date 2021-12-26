Players to Watch: Aidan Hutchinson Is Yet Another Test for Georgia

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Michigan Players to Watch: Aidan Hutchinson

    Of course the first player on our players to watch list is All-American edge defender Aidan Hutchinson.
    It's going to be back-to-back games against future top-5 picks for this Georgia offensive tackles group. First, it was Will Anderson in the SEC Championship Game, the All-American was held without a sack by Georgia's end pieces, but he did have several tackles for loss in the game and impacted the throwing lane on an interception. 

    All in all, Georgia handled Anderon better than most football teams can say. Now, as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP semifinal, they are preparing for yet another game wrecker, Aidan Hutchinson. 

    Hutchinson doesn't have the gaudy statistics that Anderson has, in fact, if you were to look at the stat lines, you'd think it was Anderson that deserved the trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony, not Hutchinson. 

    • Will Anderson - 15.5 sacks, 29.0 TFLs, 91 total tackles
    • Aidan Hutchinson - 14.0 sacks, 15.5 TFLs, 58 total tackles

    Both had incredible years, but Anderson had a year unmatched in the annuals of college football. That being said, Hutchinson is far and away the second-best edge defender in college football. 

    He's 6'6, 265 pounds and despite the large frame, has a tremendous amount of athleticism and get off for someone his size. You will consistently see his speed threaten tackles vertically, and Hutchinson has a refined hand-fighting skillset that allows him to counter in pass-rush situations. He's going to impact this game on New Year's Eve, it's a matter of withstanding those moments. 

    He's not a player that wreaks havoc for four quarters like Will Anderson seems to do at times, but he is a player that at times can completely take over football games. 

