Mid Season Surprises for Georgia

We have reached the bye week of Georgia's schedule and it's time to reflect back on some of the biggest surprises through the first portion of the Georgia schedule.

Leaves are starting to fall, pumpkins are out on front porches everywhere in the South, apple cider and pumpkin spice are all the rage, Halloween is right around the corner. Which means two things, Georgia must be on a bye week and Florida must be right around the corner.

Everyone, especially the football teams involved, almost needs a break prior to the cocktail party and that's exactly what you get every season.

So, as we have reached a reflection point of this seemingly special season for the Georgia Bulldogs, we might as well address some of the surprises on this undefeated football team that ranks No. 1 in the country.

Stetson Bennett Leading Passer

Most that follow college football expected Georgia to have a great offense this season. They expected something like 38.4 points and 430 yards per game with the like of Heisman hopeful and quarterback JT Daniels at the helm.

Except through seven games, it's Stetson Bennett who's started four of those games and is responsible for having led most of that offensive production for Georgia. Injuries are something you certainly can't predict, and Daniels has had some tough luck so far this season, but Bennett has more than delivered through the first part of the season.

Bowers and McConkey

Even after George Pickens tore his ACL in March if you polled the knowledgable right then about who would lead Georgia in receiver this fall you wouldn't have come to the conclusion of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.

You would have gotten names like Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Though, due to those players battling through injuries as well Georgia has needed players to step up.

Bowers and McConkey have done exactly that. They've combined for 10 total touchdowns and 762 total yards from scrimmage.

We certainly knew entering the season that Georgia was going to be one of the many teams competing for a national title. What you couldn't have predicted was Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, and Notre Dame to all have at least one loss on their resume 7 weeks into the season.

There are six remaining unbeaten football teams in Power 5 football and one of them is Wake Forest. If that doesn't explain to you have wild this early portion of the season has been, what will?

You May Also Like:

Georgia's Balance Offensive Approach Sets Up Another Top-25 Victory

UGA Vs Kentucky: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.