Georgia Football Mid-Season Superlatives

With the bye week on the Georgia Football calendar marks the official mid point of the season. It's when you finally come to grips with fall being here, Halloween and the Florida Gators are right around the corner, and a nice breaking point has been reached in the football calendar.

That means there's some time for reflection. An opportunity to look back, be appreciative and recognize those who have made strides on the football field.

So, as Georgia heads into the bye week (7-0) and the Nation's No. 1 ranked football team, we here at Dawgs Daily would like to hand out our midseason awards.

Offensive Player of the Year – Brock Bowers

Was there ever an easier decision when it comes to an award like this one? Bowers has led the team in receiving yards as a freshman tight end, he's run for a touchdown and he's played in every game this season. He's been the lone consistency within this Georgia offense amidst a whirlwind of a starting line up and he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Through seven games, Bowers has 25 receptions for 416 yards and 7 total touchdowns, and there are five regular-season games remaining, along with a likely playoff run on the horizon.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jordan Davis

Georgia has plenty of deserving stars on the defensive side of the football but they as a unit collectively start with the performance of big No. 99, Jordan Davis in the middle. Georgia's defense is predicated on stopping the run first, and Jordan Davis has led the charge on that front. To the tune of a college football best 62.0 yards per game allowed on the ground. Staggering stuff from Big Jordan Davis and the rest of his cohorts.

Breakout Star – Latavious Brini

You might have been able to see it coming had you watched Latavious Brini's performance in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. He had an excellent long-awaited debut for the Georgia Bulldogs. Though after an off season in which they saw a former All-American in Tykee Smith transfer in from West Virginia, many Georgia fans began to wonder if Brini would play all that much. Well, even prior to Smith's injuries this year, all signs pointed to Brini being the starters this season. He's played exceptionally well.

Most Improved

Offense - Zamir White

Most would look at the most improved award and think of a younger player perhaps in their second or third year that really took a leap as their rep share increased. We went a different path here considering how exceptional Zamir White has been this season. He's consistently made defenders miss and his vision has seemingly improved as well. He's made himself some money this fall by deciding to return to college.

Defense - Quay Walker

Walker has always been immensely gifted physically. He's 6'4, 235 pounds and runs exceptionally well for a player his size. However, he's struggled with consistency at the linebacker position through his first few years as a contributor. However, this season as a starter, he's become much better with his reads and appears to be in the right place far more often than a year ago. Additionally, his vocal presence on the field has become noticeable when it comes to communication with his teammates, a sign of a confident player.

