Miyan Williams Expected to Play in Peach Bowl

After missing practice in the week leading up to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State running back, Miyan Williams is expected to play in Saturday's game

Ohio State will be without a handful of key contributors for Saturday's playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. But luckily for the Buckeye's, Miyan Williams will not be one of them. Williams, who currently leads the Buckeyes with 817 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns had missed most practices this week after reportedly battling a stomach bug.

The news of Williams return is encouraging for the Buckeyes, who were already down one running back after TreVeyeon Henderson elected to have season ending foot surgery earlier in the month. Henderson was the team's 2nd leading rusher and boasted 5 rushing touchdowns this season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stated in a presser that although not having Williams at practice was not ideal, he felt the rest of the team had responded well and stepped up. Williams did not participate in any media events, but was seen participating in drills at Ohio State's practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Thursday.

Though expected to play, it is likely that Williams will split carries with running back Dallan Hayden in Saturday's matchup. Hayden currently has 510 rushing yards on the season and was expected to replace the injured TreVeyon Henderson.

