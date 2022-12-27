Will Muschamp Previews Ohio State

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has been in high-pressure situations before. He has made multiple coaching stops in the SEC, which head coach Kirby Smart continually notes as an asset to their program.

On Tuesday morning, Muschamp met with the media and discussed his preparation for Ohio State. Inside linebacker Smael Mondon, safety Chris Smith, and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss joined him.

Muschamp has been integral to Georgia's defensive staff over the past few seasons. He joined the program as an analyst but was quickly promoted after defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took the Oregon head coaching job.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is one of the best signal-callers in college football. Stroud possesses all the tools of an NFL franchise quarterback, and Muschamp said as much.

"He's an elite passer. He can make all the throws; he puts the balls in catchable areas. He has legs and athleticism to evade the rush. The No. 1 thing that jumps off the tape is his ability to throw the football."

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is one of the most dominant players in college football. He's dealt with injuries throughout the season but will be ready for the bowl game.

Muschamp praised Carter's dominance, noting how difficult it is to be that good as an interior player. Few defensive tackles can generate pass rush like Carter, but he consistently finds ways to do it.

"He's somebody you have to account for every snap. That's a guy that's very disruptive. We've got to create situations where Jalen is in 1-on-1s."

While Smith sat next to him, Muschamp praised the All-American. Smith opted to stay at Georgia in the age of the transfer portal, a rarity in today's game. He blossomed into an NFL prospect and Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

"I'm a huge Chris Smith fan. Here's a guy that didn't really hit the field until his third year. Has played phenomenal in my two years at Georgia. Great leader, a guy that's affected people around him in a positive way."

