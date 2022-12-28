Nick Chubb Locks in his Prediction for Georgia vs Ohio State

We are just a few days out from Georgia and Ohio State facing off against one another in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the college football playoff. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes and are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing as well.

The Bulldogs are the top seed, remain undefeated and have continued their dominant run since winning the national title a season ago. Ohio State on the other hand last took a loss to Michigan during the regular season and has not won a title since 2014.

As the build-up to this game continues to brew, former Georgia running back and now NFL star Nick Chubb was asked about his thoughts on the game and what he thinks the final score of the game would be. In typical Chubb fashion, he kept it short and to the point.

Not sure too many Cleveland Browns fans will be too happy with Chubb's prediction.

Chubb was one of many players that helped get the ball rolling for Georgia during Kirby Smart's first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He also helped lead his team to its first-ever college football playoff appearance and fell just short of bringing a national title home to Athens during his final season.

Now in the NFL, Chubb has become a star in the professional football league. He most recently was voted into his fourth straight Pro Bowl. He also surpassed the 6,000 career rushing yard mark. This season, he has rushed for 1,344 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 276 attempts.

You would have a hard time finding another player that is loved more than Nick Chubb by Georgia fans. And based on his prediction for this weekend's highly anticipated matchup, there is no love lost between Chubb and his former University.

