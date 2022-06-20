One of the most experienced returning starters on defense this year could play a huge role in 2022.

The lone returning starting safety for Georgia in 2022 will be Christopher Smith. Despite the hope that the Bulldogs would return both Smith and Cine for another year in Athens, the decision to declare early turned out to be a fruitful one for Lewis Cine, the first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith, a senior out of Atlanta, Georgia, recorded 34 total tackles and three interceptions, one of those being the crucial pick-six versus Clemson in the season opener.

The 74-yard interception returned for a touchdown turned out to be the only touchdown scored versus the Tigers.

What may prove even more valuable to the Georgia secondary this fall is the experience that the Atlanta native will bring. Smith has started in 16 games so far in his collegiate career, all coming within the last two seasons. While the senior shined in pass coverage playing alongside Lewis Cine, who brought the hitting-power downhill to be a stopper against the run, Smith's versatility ultimately helped Georgia last season with a depleted secondary.

With the thin depth at the STAR position, Georgia was able to move the senior safety to play STAR following the struggles of Latavious Brini in pass coverage. This move by the coaching staff ultimately helped shut down the fast-paced Tennessee offense in Knoxville.

Here's what Dawgs Daily's Lead Editor had to say about Smith's progression:

"Smith was thrust onto the scene in 2020 due to Richard LeCounte's sidelining, and as the season progressed he began to play with much more confidence. In 2021, it was clear that Smith added some needed weight and continued to play fast. As he enters 2022, he will have 16 starts under his belt in a defensive backfield that will need his nose for the football."

The return of William Poole this offseason and the return of former West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith could likely see Smith stay at safety this season, his versatility could prove wonders down the stretch.

