WATCH: Mykel Williams Talks UGA, Details Future without Dan Lanning

2022 Georgia Football signee Mykel Williams joined the Dawgs Daily Signing Day Supercast and explained why he chose Georgia and what the future looks like.

Georgia's 2022 signing class had some pretty clear objects when you look at it from 30,000 feet.

They wanted as many high-quality defensive backs as they could find, they wanted to take a few high ceiling projects, and they wanted to get LONG at on the edges of and interior of their defensive front.

Players like Marvin Jones Jr, Darris Smith, Carlton Madden, and Mykel Williams all 6'4+, all 230+, all with 33+ inch arms. They prioritized versatility, athleticism, but most of all length.

One of the highlights of the class, from Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia, Mykel Williams joined the Signing Day Supercast to talk about his decision to join this Georgia program and what the future holds.

Williams on trying to recruit Christen Miller to school with him:

"I'm trying, I am. But it's kind of hard to recruit him because you want him to play with, but at the same time, you want him to do whatever is best for him. So that's what I tell him, but I also tell him 'Bro, we could push each other in college and compete together.'"

On why he chose Georgia:

"It's always been Georgia. Really I felt like USC, and Alabama, and even Florida kinda stole me away from Georgia for a little bit. But Georgia ended up being the last man standing, I'll say that. But it's always been Georgia, for so many reasons. I can't even name them all. One, the situation I'm going into, I'm really happy with what I'm going into and I feel like I have a chance to get on the field early. Then I can be developed at Georgia. I love the fans, I love the scheme, Sanford stadium. Everything."

Williams projected as a defensive end, more of a player like Travon Walker, even for SI All American, his listed as a defensive lineman, not an EDGE defender. However, throughout the last calendar year, Williams has slimmed down to close his high school career. Leading Georgia recruiting him and asking him to play OLB for the Bulldogs.

"See now I guess since I lost all that weight through COVID, they are looking at me like an edge guy. An outside linebacker/d-end type of guy. But yes sir, they are going to let me play some JACK, not so much SAM."

The JACK and SAM positions are coached by the outside linebackers coach at Georgia, which was Dan Lanning who is now the head coach at Oregon. So, we asked Williams who he thought might take over for Lanning at the position and who will be coaching him upon his arrival, and he mentioned Will Muschamp.

"My position coach? Yea, I'm not really sure but I'm pretty positive coach Will Muschamp is going to have a heavy hand in my process and I'm fine with that, I'm happy with that. I believe in coach Muschamp, I believe he can develop me and make me one hell of an athlete and a hell of a player."

