The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football 24-17. After the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris was asked about teammate George Pickens' comments earlier in the week about how practices at Georgia were harder than practices in the NFL since there was so much talent on the defensive side for Georgia.

Harris, who won 2 National Titles and boasted a 3-0 against Georgia during his career at Bama, became oddly defensive to Pickens' remarks about the Bulldogs. Despite Pickens' not mentioning Alabama in his quote at all. Harris clapped back at the rookie wideout, claiming that Georgia's staff all came from Alabama and that Georgia was simply "following the leader" to their "weak a** natty".

It should be noted that of the 11 coaches and staff on Georgia's current coaching roster, only 2 have come from Alabama. (Kirby Smart & Glenn Schumann).

Harris' comments, while most likely just a harmless ribbing at a current teammate, do seem to reflect the emotions of the Alabama fanbase that has recently grown bitter and defensive where they were once prideful and pompous. In the past years, Alabama fans have had to watch their 7-game win streak to Georgia, their 15-game win streak to Tennessee, and Saban's 20+ game win streak to former assistants all collapse with no National Title to show for it. To make matters worse, they just completed their worst regular season under Saban since 2010, will likely miss this year's College Football Playoff (barring a miracle), and will not play for the SEC championship.

Though Alabama will always be a powerhouse in College Football, so long as Nick Saban is their coach. Georgia has elevated itself to a point where they are no longer "little brother" to Bama fans. Harris' comments reflect a Crimson Tide fanbase that seems to have grown bitter at the notion that their near 15-year dominance of college football and the Bulldogs, in particular, may be over.

