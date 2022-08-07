After having fifteen players selected in the 2022 NFL draft, the professional football league is currently littered with former Bulldogs getting their first dose of preseason training camp. One that has been shining early is linebacker, Nakobe Dean, who has been receiving a "hefty amount" of reps with the first unit at training camp.

The former Georgia linebacker's professional career got off to a rough start after being labeled as a first-round projection for pretty much the entirety of his collegiate career to then dropping to the third round after rumors surfaced of possible injury issues. Based on the noise coming out of the Eagles' camp though, it doesn't seem to have fazed the former Bulldog.

Dean was the heartbeat of Georgia's defense this past season as he commanded his unit, much like a quarterback would and was tabbed as a leader for the Bulldogs. Now reunited with his college teammate, Jordan Davis, in Philadelphia, Dean looks to keep the ball rolling and continue his dominance on the field.

During his time at Georgia, Dean accumulated 168 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He also was a consensus 2021 All-American selection and took home the Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker in college football at the end of the season.

Just like college football, the NFL season is just around the corner, and training camp is a great place to make sure your name gets stamped into the starting rotation. At this rate, that could very well be the case for Dean when week one rolls around.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.