New Mindset for Bulldogs in Spring Camp

The Georgia Bulldogs are entering their most important season in a decade and are bringing a different mentality into spring camp.

Spring camp started yesterday for the Georgia Bulldogs and it appears as if the players are carrying an entire different mindset into it.

The inconsistencies of the team since 1981 have been well documented. When a program has a drought that spans forty years it is important to revamp your mindset.

Three players had interviews Monday and all harped on the fact that the Bulldogs were coming into this camp ready to compete and hold each other to the highest standard.

Kicker Jake Camarda was asked point-blank what the difference between this offseason and last offseason and he responded with;

"I definitely think that things have been done differently. With the strength program, we are doing really great things there. We are doing some mindset program stuff and that has been a little bit of a change. We are doing more of that than we have in the past so it has definitely changed a little bit, but it has been really cool and I think everyone has enjoyed it. It has been a good change.”

Defensive back Lewis Cine said that the team was starting to get to know each other and said that they were learning more about someone than the X's and O's of their position or going to class with them.

And finally, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer explained the Skull Sessions that the team has been having. Three days of the week the team breaks up into groups, and here is what Salyer had to say about it:

"We would talk about all types of stuff; what is your why, our team DNA, goal settings, all types of different aspects and we hit one different topic a week. So yeah, it has been pretty good, and it has been pretty good for us. One of my favorite ones is the why of course. If you can know a guy's why, your teammate's why, then you can push them to do things that you never thought they could do. It has made us a totally different team."

It appears everyone around this team is ready for a national title push, which we all know starts right now.

