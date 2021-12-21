Report: Giants Could Start Jake Fromm for Remainder of Season

Sunday former Georgia Football QB Jake Fromm made his NFL debut for the New York Giants in a 21 to 6 loss to NFC East foe Dallas Cowboys.

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm had a roundabout way to his NFL debut. A fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills coming out of Georgia as a junior, Fromm's first year in the league was spent on the practice squad in Buffalo as the "covid QB" which meant he spent the season in isolation.

He worked out alone. He practiced alone. He studied the playbook and film alone. After being cut by the Buffalo Bills and signed to their practice squad in August of 2021, the Giants signed Fromm to their active roster on November 30th following an injury to then starter Daniels Jones.

That brings us to Sunday where Jake Fromm made his NFL debut for the New York Giants in a 21 to 6 loss to NFC East foe Dallas Cowboys. Fromm completed 6 of 12 throws for 82 yards following a Mike Glennon performance that yielded just 99 yards on 13 of 24 attempts and 3 INTs. It wasn't a great day for anyone on the New York Giants offense, but it was Fromm who showed signs of life and competence.

"We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do," coach Joe Judge said. "We weren't doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake, and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we're going to do this week. We'll talk about it as a staff and we'll make the best decision for the team."

Even the veteran backup Mike Glennon praised Fromm after a performance that could cost Glennon his starting job.

"He did a good job," said Glennon. "I mean, I believe it's the first time he's played in an NFL game, moved the ball down the field. Did some good things."

The Giants haven't made an official statement about the situation, but things are pointing in the direction of the Giants starting Jake Fromm potentially for the remainder of the season according to reports.

