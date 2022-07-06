Ny Carr, the latest commitment for Georgia is already hinting at adding more playmakers to the 2024 class.

Ny Carr, the 5-foot-11 speedy wide receiver out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, broke a string of decommitments and a loss of momentum on the recruiting trail for Georgia with his commitment late Tuesday night.

Carr is the lone commitment to Georgia's 2024 class after the decommitment of four-star defensive back Antione Jackson, who flipped from the Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. The Moultrie, Georgia, native is a top-100 player in the country according to 247Sports. The composite rankings rate him as the 66th best player nationally, making him the 10th best wide receiver and 14th best player in the Peach State.

The latest commit to the Bulldogs is looking to spring some more momentum. Carr took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to seemingly drum up some excitement around the decision of a fellow 2024 prospect and teammate at Colquitt County, Landen Thomas. At 6-foot-4, weighing over 230-pounds, Thomas is a five-star tight end and the best tight end in the class according to 247Sports, which ranks Thomas 24th nationally, and the sixth in the Peach State.

"July the 11th ….." - Ny Carr

Carr then promptly replies to his tweet by mentioning Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley, who liked the tweet.

Since joining the staff in Athens following the 2018 season, Hartley has made a name for himself as an "ace" recruiter and a talent developer. Hartley has been the face of the modernization of Georgia's tight ends, largely thanks to his efforts on the recruiting trail.

Hartley's Recruiting Resume at Georgia

2019

Ryland Goede, four-star

Brett Seither, three-star

2020

Darnell Washington, five-star

2021

Brock Bowers, four-star

2022

Oscar Delp, four-star

It is an impressive track record, even without adding in the fact Georgia now has both of the top two tight ends in the 2020 recruiting class after Arik Gilbert transferred to Georgia last summer following his freshman season at LSU. Gilbert and Washington were both five-stars according to 247Sports, yet Gilbert's overall athleticism helped rank him over Washington.

If this past April's G-Day game is anything more than just a preview of what Arik Gilbert can add to Georgia's offense after a year away from the field last season, then it will continue an impressive hit rate at the position.

Georgia will now have another chance to add to its stockpile of wealth at tight end if it could land Thomas on the 11th. Thomas would be the highest-rated tight end since Washington to commit to Georgia. While a commitment this early in the process for the top-ranked tight end would by no means seal the deal, Georgia currently holds two commitments in the 2023 class from Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie, both four-star prospects respectively.

