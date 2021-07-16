NFL Hype Continues to Build for Adam Anderson

Georgia EDGE rusher Adam Anderson is shaping up to be a first-round draft pick in 2021 despite playing a limited role over the last three seasons.

When you enter college football as a consensus five-star prospect, NFL first-round expectations are already upon you.

For the first couple of seasons of his collegiate career, it didn't look like EDGE defender Adam Anderson was going to meet those lofty expectations.

That was until Anderson flashed on tape in 2020 with his devastating get-off from the edge, and his ability to create consistent pressure despite limited snaps on Georgia's defense a year ago.

ProFootballFocus ranked their Top-50 NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming 2022 draft, with Adam Anderson coming in at No. 14 on the list.

"How does a player with 337 career snaps and no more than 130 in any single season end up this high, you ask? Turn on the tape, and you’ll find your answer. His get-off and explosiveness as a pass rusher are up there with Kayvon Thibodeaux’s." - PFF's Michael Renner

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the few players in college football that NFL Draft experts give a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft not named Spencer Rattler. So, for Georgia's Adam Anderson to be mentioned in similar light goes to show the skill set Anderson possesses.

At 6'5, 230 pounds, Anderson doesn't exactly fit the physical mold of NFL edge defenders. However, he's got an athletic profile that's unparalleled even for NFL standards. Sources close to the program have indicated that Anderson could very well run under a 4.4 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL combine and is expected to jump over 40 inches in the vertical.

That type of explosive nature is evident on film, as Anderson consistently wins with burst and speed around the edge, creating pressures on 23 of his 86 pass rushes a year ago.

He's expected to receive much more playing time in 2021 with the departure of both Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson from the roster. With additional snaps and responsibility being added to Anderson's plate, the 6.5 sack total from a year ago could skyrocket north of double digits. That type of sack production is invaluable on the NFL level and will be invested in early on draft night.

